Upset Biker Takes Action After Seeing Terrible Beating Unfold On Side Of The Highway

Photo Credit: Brandon Turnbow, Facebook/Brandon Turnbow

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are performing random acts of kindness even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brandon Turnbow, a Burleson, Texas, biker, was on Highway 171 when he saw a man beating a small white dog. In the rearview mirror, he saw the man throw the dog in the air and leave it on the curbside.

Photo Credit: Brandon Turnbow

"I went after the guy just to give him a number one sign," Brandon posted on Facebook. "And I now have a Co pilot — Meet Mr. DAVIDSON."

Brandon picked up the dog and placed him on his beloved Harley, and the two spent the day with the wind in their faces.

Photo Credit: Brandon Turnbow

Named after Brandon’s beloved Harley, Mr. Davidson became part of Brandon’s family after a day spent on the open road.

"Well looks like my Co pilot has found peace. His belly is full and he found the pillow," Brandon posted on Facebook.

Photo Credit: Brandon Turnbow

Taking his kindness a step further, Brandon started a nonprofit organization, Baaang Bikers Against Animal Abuse National Global.

Photo Credit: Brandon Turnbow

He wrote: "Lets all join together to make this happen on an epic scale. I know there are a lot of Bikers out there that love animals so how would you like it if we sent Bikers to collect abused animals near you?"

Sources: Little Things

