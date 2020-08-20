UPS Driver Sees Note On Package, Helps Save Mom And Child Being Held Captive

A UPS driver has been hailed by cops in Franklin County, Missouri, for saving a woman who had allegedly been beaten by her husband and held captive in her home for 15 hours.

According to court documents obtained by KMOV, the abuse started on Monday night in their home near Robertsville, and the husband beat her, sexually abused her, held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her before he dragged her back into the house by her hair when she attempted to run away.

Court records state that he took her phone and then locked her and their 3-year-old child in a room with no food or water the entire time.

When the UPS driver showed up at the house on Tuesday morning to pick up a package, he saw the “contact 911” message the woman had written on the box before answering the door and handing it over.

The driver drove off and then called police. Deputies responded to the home, rescued the woman and child and arrested the husband. Fortunately, the child was unharmed.

“He made a huge difference,” Franklin County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant T.J. Wild told KMOV.

The husband’s identity has been kept secret to avoid revealing the woman’s identity. He was charged with domestic assault, sodomy, felonious restraint, unlawful use of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

A cash bond of $100,000 was set.

Sources: America Now