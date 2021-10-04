October 4, 2021
Publish date:

Unruly Woman Throws Food At McDonald's Worker, Manager Throws A Blender At Her Face

Author:
Photo Credit: Edward Malone

UPDATE: Since this article was originally published, Price filed a lawsuit asking for a minimum of $225,000 in damages a year after the original incident unfolded.

A woman is accusing a McDonald’s manager of assault. 30-year-old Brittany Price claims that the assault occurred during a heated argument at the outlet in Colerain outlet near Ronald Reagan Highway.

Photo Credit: Edward Malone

However, Price’s attorney says that police do not plan on charging the manager. Price stated that she wanted a refund after she was handed a wrong order, but it turned into a heated argument. According to witnesses, Price threw her food at the manager.

Photo Credit: Edward Malone

Price’s attorney stated that the manager threw a plastic blender, which hit his client in the face.

Photo Credit: Edward Malone

Price is scheduled to undergo surgery to fix her broken nose and shattered cheekbone. 

Sources: WLWT5

