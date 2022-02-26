University Won’t Punish TA Who Said ‘Some White People May Have To Die’, Donors Respond Accordingly

Note: we are republishing this story amid record high levels of political division in America. According to Pew surveys, the US ranks among the highest in the world according to how many people feel more divided than before the pandemic. More on this here: https://www.latimes.com/politics/newsletter/2021-10-15/us-most-divided-nation-in-worldwide-survey-essential-politics

University of Georgia alumni have stated that will not donate to the school after the administrators failed to take disciplinary action against Irami Osei-Frimpong, a teaching assistant who’s made controversial statements like, "some white people may have to die for black communities to be made whole in this struggle to advance to freedom.”

Irami’s problematic remarks also include the statement “fighting white people is a skill."

A university investigation was launched after Irami was accused of intentionally omitting a 2011 trespassing arrest and not disclosing his attendance at the University of Chicago in his admission application.

However, the campus judiciary panel ruled that there were no “facts which are material” left out in Irami’s application to the school, so he faced no disciplinary measures.

In a Facebook post, Irami stated: "According to the investigative report, all of these UGA Administrators had the discretionary power to resolve this situation months ago. Instead, they loaded down a panel of students and one staff person with the responsibility of presenting, adjudicating, and dismissing the Administration's hastily contrived case."

While the investigation is over, the ruling may have adverse impact on the alumni’s decision to donate to the school.

Dr. Catherine Sullivan, a graduate of UGA, told Campus Reform: “UGA won’t get a donation from me! NO! I will send my money directly to my niece on campus. UGA has some major explanations to give and I don’t want to hear them! This is totally unacceptable!”

Sullivan stated that the campus has “double standards,” when it comes to issues regarding conservative and liberal speech.

Another donor told Campus Reform: “I haven’t donated to the university and don’t intend to until he’s held responsible for his actions. The university is trying to sweep this under the rug and judging by the lack of coverage in the mainstream media they were successful.”

The donor also stated that Irami shouldn’t be teaching at the campus because he’s expressed a lot of “hate” and “racism.”

One mother expressed her disappointment in how the school handled the issue, and stated that she’s rethinking sending her child to the school.

The University of Georgia has yet to respond to the matter.

Sources: Campus Reform