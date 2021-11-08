Uniformed Officers Denied Service At Restaurant, Bartender Who Refused Them Faces Consequences

Note: we are republishing this story amid nationwide discussion regarding police accountability and the relationship between police officers and their communities.

Distill and Remedy’s, two restaurants in Las Vegas, are offering uniformed officers free meals for a certain time frame after reports surfaced that officers were denied service at a competitor’s bar and grill.

According to the reports, two Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers walked into The Lodge at Cactus near Cactus Avenue and Southern Highlands Parkway but were denied service.

According to a social media post about the incident, the graveyard shift police officers had gone in to get food when the bartender reportedly told them that the restaurant wasn’t serving “you guys” anymore.

In a letter to its members, the police union called the incident disgusting and offensive.

The Lodge has since apologized for the incident, with the director of operations stating that the establishment welcomes all first responders, and have served them for 30 years.

The union stated that it accepts the establishment’s apology and believes that it was an isolated incident involving one employee.

LVMPD issued the following statement addressing the incident: “An incident occurred on February 13, 2020 where two on-duty LVMPD officers were refused service at The Lodge bar/restaurant when they stopped for lunch. While we consider this behavior unacceptable, we firmly believe that the refusal was an employee acting solely on his own, and it does not represent the viewpoint of the establishment. According to management at The Lodge it welcomes law enforcement at its business.”

The statement continued: “The involved employee has now been suspended from work. The LVMPD has worked hard establishing relationships with its’ business partners in the community and the presence of officers is welcomed by business owners.”

