Two Masked Men Try To Rob 67-Year-Old Man, Pay The Price

A man reportedly made the fatal mistake of bringing a toy gun to a real robbery, where police say he was then shot and killed by his victim, who was carrying an actual firearm.

The masked suspect, who was reportedly in his late teens or early twenties, approached a 67-year-old man while he was walking in Cobbs Creek Park in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania and aimed a pellet gun in his face, reports the New York Daily News. He reportedly had an accomplice who was carrying a stick, reports NBC 10.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

After the suspect with the toy gun got into a physical confrontation with the victim, the victim reportedly pulled out a .38-caliber handgun and shot him once in the head, killing him at the scene.

The shooter reportedly has a concealed weapons license and does not have a criminal record. He was taken to the hospital with chest pains, but is expected to recover, reports the Delaware County Daily Times.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The suspect’s accomplice, meanwhile, reportedly fled the scene and has not yet been found.

Police are not reportedly charging the victim with a crime because they say he believed the toy gun was real and was acting in self-defense.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said the victim “did a great job defending himself.”

Sources: New York Daily News, NBC 10, Delaware County Daily Times