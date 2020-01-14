Two High School Students Go To Jail Over 'Indecent Exposure'

Two students from Bolivar Central High School were jailed after they wore sagging pants to school.

One of the students, Antonio Ammons, stated, "I just took it and went on. I didn't know what else to do."

Ammons was taken to the Hardeman County Criminal Justice Complex where he was locked up for 48 hours. This was the disciplinary action taken by School Resource Officer Charles Woods who charged Ammons with indecent exposure for wearing sagging pants in school.

According to Woods, the sagging had happened more than once.

Ammons stated that he had never been in jail, and that he was placed in a cell with other inmates. He said, "I really didn't like it."

Speaking to WMC Action News 5, Ammons recreated the look he had, showing how far he had sagged his pants. Ammons’ sagging exposed the waistband of his gym shorts and underwear.

While some students and parents did agree that something needed to be done about the sagging, they stated that jail time was too harsh a punishment.

One parent, Crystal Wing, stated, "I think jail time might be a little too much, but at the same time there has been a lot of sagging pants."

Jordan Perry, a senior at the school, agreed, stating, "I don't think it's necessary to go to jail for saggy pants, but I think the school should have some kind of punishment though."

Other students were quick to express their anger over the matter.

Cheyenne Lindsey stated, "I think it's just a little harsh. They didn't need to go to that extreme."

Ammons was among four students who were charged with indecent exposure. However, only two were sent to jail.

According to attorney Leslie Ballin, Tennessee law does not recognize saggy pants as indecent exposure.

Ammons, who lives with his great-grandmother, has over $250 in court costs and fines to pay, and he has no clue how he will pay it off.

WMC Action News 5 made various calls in a bid to get administrators to comment, but none of the calls were returned. Calls were made to Warner Ross II, the Hardeman County Schools Director, Jeff Barnes, Bolivar Central High School principal, General Sessions Judge Boyette Denton and Hardeman County Juvenile Court Judge.

