TV Network Airs Melania Trump's Nude Photos After Trump Wins Reelection

A Russian state television channel sparked controversy after airing nude photos of Melania Trump during a segment about her husband’s potential return to the White House. The incident, which occurred on the show 60 Minutes, featured hosts Yevgeny Popov and Olga Skabeyeva as they discussed Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election. In a highly unconventional move, the pair displayed a series of photographs from Melania Trump’s modeling career, including several nude shots from a 2000 GQ magazine spread.

Julia Davis, founder of the Russia Media Monitor watchdog group, shared footage of the segment on X (formerly Twitter), calling attention to the highly unusual broadcast. In her post, she noted: “Meanwhile in Russia: this is how the most watched state TV channel in the country welcomed Melania Trump's upcoming return to the White House. Olga Skabeeva is trying not to laugh. This was probably her idea.”

As the segment aired, Skabeyeva struggled to conceal her amusement, while Popov discussed Melania Trump's modeling career. "With Melania Trump's husband securing victory, she's getting ready for a return to the White House," Popov said. "Take a look at how she appeared in 2000, gracing the cover of GQ." The future first lady posed atop furs in a negligee. Inside, you can see her sultry shots near a private plane, and in one photo, she's wearing only underwear while lying on a blue carpet with the U.S. seal.”

The segment ended with a montage of photographs and a voice-over referencing Melania’s earlier social media posts. "What does 'my body, my choice' really mean?" the voice-over asked, referencing a promotional video Melania had shared ahead of the release of her autobiography.

Melania Trump, who started her modeling career as a teenager, was discovered at 16 by a Slovenian photographer. She later signed with an Italian agency and built a successful career, modeling in Paris, Milan, and New York through the 1990s and early 2000s. In 2000, she posed for a nude cover for GQ, which resurfaced during Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. GQ’s editor at the time, Dylan Jones, explained that the magazine was inundated with requests to feature Melania, adding that Donald Trump had requested a framed print of the cover for his office.

Melania has long defended her decision to model, including her nude photoshoots. Just last September, she posted a video on X, proudly standing behind her work. “Why do I stand proudly behind my nude modeling work?” she asked. "The real question is, why does the media feel the need to critique my celebration of the human form in a fashion shoot?" she stated. She highlighted the significance of appreciating the beauty of the human body, drawing parallels between her work and the timeless art of historical artists who celebrated the human shape.

The video ended with a link to purchase her memoir, which was released on October 8. The book promises to reveal "stories and images never before shared with the public."

This broadcast by Russian television has reignited debates about privacy, public perception, and the complexities surrounding Melania Trump’s past as she prepares to step back into the national spotlight.

