Skip to main content

TV Network Airs Melania Trump's Nude Photos After Trump Wins Reelection

A Russian state television channel sparked controversy after airing nude photos of Melania Trump during a segment about her husband’s potential return to the White House. The incident, which occurred on the show 60 Minutes, featured hosts Yevgeny Popov and Olga Skabeyeva as they discussed Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 election. In a highly unconventional move, the pair displayed a series of photographs from Melania Trump’s modeling career, including several nude shots from a 2000 GQ magazine spread.

Photo Credit: On Demand News/Youtube

Photo Credit: On Demand News/Youtube

Julia Davis, founder of the Russia Media Monitor watchdog group, shared footage of the segment on X (formerly Twitter), calling attention to the highly unusual broadcast. In her post, she noted: “Meanwhile in Russia: this is how the most watched state TV channel in the country welcomed Melania Trump's upcoming return to the White House. Olga Skabeeva is trying not to laugh. This was probably her idea.”

As the segment aired, Skabeyeva struggled to conceal her amusement, while Popov discussed Melania Trump's modeling career. "With Melania Trump's husband securing victory, she's getting ready for a return to the White House," Popov said. "Take a look at how she appeared in 2000, gracing the cover of GQ." The future first lady posed atop furs in a negligee. Inside, you can see her sultry shots near a private plane, and in one photo, she's wearing only underwear while lying on a blue carpet with the U.S. seal.”

Photo Credit: On Demand News/Youtube

Photo Credit: On Demand News/Youtube

The segment ended with a montage of photographs and a voice-over referencing Melania’s earlier social media posts. "What does 'my body, my choice' really mean?" the voice-over asked, referencing a promotional video Melania had shared ahead of the release of her autobiography.

Melania Trump, who started her modeling career as a teenager, was discovered at 16 by a Slovenian photographer. She later signed with an Italian agency and built a successful career, modeling in Paris, Milan, and New York through the 1990s and early 2000s. In 2000, she posed for a nude cover for GQ, which resurfaced during Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. GQ’s editor at the time, Dylan Jones, explained that the magazine was inundated with requests to feature Melania, adding that Donald Trump had requested a framed print of the cover for his office.

Photo Credit: On Demand News/Youtube

Photo Credit: On Demand News/Youtube

Melania has long defended her decision to model, including her nude photoshoots. Just last September, she posted a video on X, proudly standing behind her work. “Why do I stand proudly behind my nude modeling work?” she asked. "The real question is, why does the media feel the need to critique my celebration of the human form in a fashion shoot?" she stated. She highlighted the significance of appreciating the beauty of the human body, drawing parallels between her work and the timeless art of historical artists who celebrated the human shape.

Photo Credit: On Demand News/Youtube

Photo Credit: On Demand News/Youtube

The video ended with a link to purchase her memoir, which was released on October 8. The book promises to reveal "stories and images never before shared with the public."

This broadcast by Russian television has reignited debates about privacy, public perception, and the complexities surrounding Melania Trump’s past as she prepares to step back into the national spotlight.

Sources: Newsweek

Popular Video

Related Articles

baby1
Society

3 Day Old Baby Girl Stuns Everyone After Video Catches Her In The Act

halle1
Society

Halle Berry Faces Backlash After Sharing This Nude Photo

superbowl1
Entertainment

Insider Confirms Singer Has Been Dropped From Super Bowl Halftime Consideration After Allegations Surface

baby
Society

Man Who Beat His 2-Day-Old Baby To Death Faces Brutal Reckoning After Cellmate Discovers His Secret

robber
Society

Armed Robber Shot By Good Samaritan, Family’s Reaction Sparks Outrage

natalya2
Entertainment

Wheel Of Fortune' Fans Baffled Over Bizarre Puzzle That Left Contestants Upset

fox1
Society

Man Finds 5 'Puppies' Under Old Mattress, Week Later He Realizes What They Really Are

trees1
Society

If You Spot A Tree Painted White, Here's What It Means