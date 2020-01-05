Trump Supporter Hands Cashier $20 Bill With 'Offensive' Message, Cashier Calls Cops

A Facebook post went viral after a certain David J. Hill narrated his experience at an unnamed restaurant in Texas.

According to reports, Hill wanted to spend time with his friends so they headed down to a local restaurant and enjoyed a conversation. However, things progressed into an unexpected turn when Hill went to pay the bill.

In his Facebook statement, Hill wrote: “Unknowingly, the $20 bill I had in my wallet had ‘Trump Lives Here’ written in permanent marker on The White House.”

"The cashier looks at it and says I can’t take this money its invalid because it’s been defaced. I’m like you gotta be shittin' me? The kid holds his ground and says you have to give me some other form of payment like a credit card or something," he added.

When Hill told the cashier that it's all that he has at the moment, the cashier responded, "then you need to go to an ATM and get valid currency."

A few moments later, the cops arrived and attempted to settle things down. However, the guy on the counter was persistent.

"This man is attempting to pass counterfeit currency which has been defaced and I’m not accepting it,” the cashier said.

Upon careful examination, the cops said that there's no reason for him not to accept the $20 bill that Hill presented as payment.

“Son, there are millions of bills with writing on them and it is a valid currency so kindly take it and give the gentleman his change,” the police officer said.

Despite the police's intervention, the cashier still did not accept the bill and emphasized that anything with Trump’s name on it disgusts him and that he doesn't recognize Trump as his president.

After the police heard what he had to say, they told him “Ok here’s the deal, take the money and give the gentleman his proper change or his lunch is free today because he’s trying to pay you for the meal.”

In the end, the cashier decided to give Hill and his friends a free meal.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Facebook/David J Hill