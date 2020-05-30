Trucker Pulled Over For 'Unlawful Use Of Horn' Puts Officer In His Place

Brian Miner posted a video on YouTube showing an encounter he had with an Illinois State Police trooper while he was driving his truck.

The video shows the trooper opening the door to Miner’s cab, after which he tells Miner that he was pulled over for the unlawful use of a horn. Miner responds by saying that he was honking at the trooper, and then accused him of speaking on the phone while speeding.

The two argue back and forth for a few moments, after which the trooper tells Miner that he is going to be issued a ticket.

When Miner tells the trooper that the exchange is being recorded, the trooper changes his demeanor, and even apologizes to Miner for speeding. He reveals that he was not paying attention at the time. Miner is let off without a ticket, and the trooper states that he doesn’t want to hurt Miner’s record.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Brian Miner