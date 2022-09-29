Truck Driver Stabs, Kills 3 Innocent Women, His Mom Claims He's 'Not A Violent Person'

Note: we are republishing this story amid the surge in violent crime America is currently facing during the pandemic.

Following the Tuesday morning attack at the Pilot Travel Center on Strawberry Plains Pike, Tennessee, police identified the suspect as Idris Abdus-Salaam, a 33-year-old truck driver from Durham, North Carolina.

The attack left three Pilot employees dead, and a customer wounded.

However, Abdus-Salaam’s mother maintains that her son was not capable of the violence.

Speaking to Knox News, she said: "He's not a violent person. The picture they painted is ugly. That is not my son. I don't believe it, and I refuse to believe it until they can prove otherwise to me."

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has not yet mentioned a possible motive for the attack.

Deputies from Knox County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, where they saw Abdus-Salaam in the parking lot, armed with a knife. Witnesses had identified him as the attacker.

When he refused to drop the weapon, a deputy fired, fatally wounding Abdus-Salaam.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is in charge of the investigations into the stabbings and the shooting.

Abdus-Salaam and three of his victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while a woman wounded in the attack was treated at a local hospital and later released.

Abdus-Salaam’s mom, Walidah Abdus-Salaam, said that he’d been driving commercial trucks for less than a year.

From August 2014 to May 2019, Abdus-Salaam worked at the Central Prison in Raleigh as a guard. No disciplinary actions or pay cuts were noted in his employee records.

However, his complete personnel file has been exempted from the state's public records law, and the available records don’t state why he left the position.

His mother said: "He wasn't comfortable there anymore. But he's a hard-working person. He always worked very hard."

Abdus-Salaam had been arrested on a felony charge of evading arrest in April 2018, but the outcome of the case has not yet been revealed.

Abdus-Salaam, a U.S.-born Durham resident and practicing Muslim, was not married and had no children.

He frequently kept contact with his family even though he traveled often, and his family stated that they had no reason to believe that he’d become radicalized or a religious fanatic.

There was also no indication that he was experiencing any mental health issues.

"Unless it developed recently and I'm not aware of it," his mother said.

An unidentified "source close to the investigation," stated that a notebook had been recovered from Abdus-Salaam's truck, whose contents suggested that he may have been mentally unstable, WBIR-Channel 10 reported.

However, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesman Josh DeVine declined to comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation.

