Transgender Woman Claims TSA Is Transphobic: 'Going Through The Scanner, I Always Have An Anomaly Between My Legs'

A transgender woman has gone viral after she posted a video recalling her recent experience with the Transportation Security Administration.

Rosalynne Montoya, a model and content creator, called the TSA transphobic in the video. She stated that she was recently on her way to Los Angeles from Phoenix to visit her boyfriend when she was subjected to humiliating treatment by TSA.

Montoya, who is Hispanic, bisexual, and nonbinary transgender, said: "Can we talk about how horrible it is to travel while being transgender sometimes? I always have immense anxiety leading up to going through security. And this means that I totally recognize the privilege of having all of my documents correct. So, the gender marker on my license, for example, says 'female.'"

"But, going through the scanner, there's a male scanner and a female scanner in the TSA checkpoint," Montoya said. "And, looking at me, you know, I look like a woman and I am a woman. So, that's great. I love having cis assuming privilege when I feel unsafe such as in an airport. But, going through the scanner, I always have an 'anomaly' between my legs that sets off the alarm. And so [a female TSA agent] asked me if I had anything in my pants and I told her 'No' and she's like, 'Well, maybe it's just like the metal on your shorts, so let's scan you again.'" She went through the scanner again and was told that she had to be patted down.

"So, I was like look, I'm trans. Just pat me down. And her solution was, 'Do you want to be scanned as a man instead?' I didn't. But, I ended up doing it and then my boobs set off the scanner because, of course. So, I tried to make a joke out of it. I was like, 'Oh yeah, there's a lot of plastic in there! It's fine.' So then she was like, 'OK, well we have to pat you down. Do you want a man to do it?' I said, 'No! Absolutely not,'" she said.

She stated that the experience left her feeling "dysphoric and disrespected." "In the future, I will be signing up and paying for TSA pre-check before my next flight to hopefully prevent this from ever happening to me again, but I shouldn't have to take this extra step in order to feel safe while traveling," she added.

Montoya state that representatives from TSA headquarters reached out to her and want to have a conversation with her.

