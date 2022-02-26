Skip to main content

Transgender Woman Arrested For Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant, Gets Jailed With Male Inmates

Photo Credit: Twitter/Women Are Human, Facebook/Bell County Sheriff's Department

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime across America during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

39-year-old Justin D. Robison, an openly transgender woman known as Arial Robison, was arrested on Monday following a 12-hour standoff with police at Harker Heights. She was booked into Bell County Jail on Monday, and placed in male population despite identifying as a woman.

She was charged with first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault against a public servant, and her bond listed at $200,000.

In an email sent to the Herald on Wednesday, Chief Deputy Chuck Cox stated that Robison was not the first transgender person to be held at the jail.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Bell County Sheriff's Department

He wrote: “Inmates are processed based on their actual sex at the time they arrive here and not what they say they want to be. It is our policy to keep all inmates safe regardless of who they are.”

On Sunday, before and during the incident, Robison was active on Facebook, with a post she wrote at 9:30 p.m. reading: “I wanted to die, suicide by cop (but) I don’t want to hurt anyone.” She admitted to firing a gun three times, once into the ground and twice into a brick wall.

The incident started at 9 p.m. on Sunday after Heights police arrived at Robison’s home in the 800 block of Olive Lane for a welfare check following calls about a suicidal person. The standoff finally ended at around 9 a.m. on Monday after a SWAT team breached the home.

Photo Credit: Twitter/Women Are Human

According to police, Robison fired multiple shots into the home during the incident but did not shoot anyone. She was armed with an AR-15 rifle at the time.

In an email to the Herald, Harker Heights police chief Phil Gadd explained the outcome of the incident: “The peaceful outcome was a result of the excellent job of our negotiators, joint SWAT team (Belton-Harker Heights), patrol officers, firefighter medics, and the cooperation and partnership of our great citizens of Harker Heights.” He stated that they received support from police departments in Belton, Killeen, Killeen Independent School District and Nolanville.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Bell County Sheriff's Department

“It’s a great day when the resolution of a serious incident ends with no one hurt or killed and every police officer gets to go home and be with their families,” he wrote. “We’re dedicated to … providing public services that empower people to focus on what matters most: their goals, hopes and dreams.”

Robison is a vet who served 10 years in the Army, from September 1998 to February 2013. She was not deployed and as of June 2012, reached the rank of specialist.

Photo Credit: Google

She received the Army Service Ribbon, American Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal during her service. She is still listed as Justin D. Robison in the military database.

Sources: Killeen Daily Herald

