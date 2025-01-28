Trans Woman Turns Heads After Claiming She's A 'Good Daddy' To Her Teen Daughter

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in January 2024.

A transgender woman in Germany, known for her striking body modifications and full-body tattoos, is pushing back against critics who assume her unconventional appearance makes her a bad parent.

Lily Lu, an artist and YouTuber from Tengen, Germany, has spent years building a significant following online, sharing her alternative lifestyle with fans. Despite her success, Lily says she faces harsh judgment from strangers who assume her look is tied to drug use or poor parenting—claims she strongly denies.

“My appearance often leads people to associate me with drugs or to think I wouldn’t be a good parent,” Lily shared. “It’s ridiculous. I don’t drink, smoke, or use drugs. In fact, I’ve been clean for over 20 years.”

Lily’s lifestyle is far from unhealthy. She leads an active, disciplined life, focusing on fitness and nutrition. “I live super healthily, exercise daily, and cook fresh meals. I even run ultra-trail races and avoid sugar,” she said, adding that she’s cutting back on coffee, too.

Her dedication to health and her family contradicts the stereotypes she faces. While she identifies as a woman, Lily still refers to herself as her teenage daughter’s father. “I spend a lot of time with my daughter and prioritize her above all else,” Lily explained. “Anyone who knows me knows I’m a devoted and loving dad.”

Lily’s body is a canvas of extreme artistry. Over the years, she has undergone various modifications, including tattooing her eyes, tongue, and even under her fingernails. Her body is entirely covered in ink, with layers of tattoos on some areas. She’s also had her tongue split, ceramic teeth implanted, and parts of her ears, nipples, and a finger removed.

While her appearance might shock some, Lily insists it’s not the most important part of her life. “My looks are just a collection—they grow and change over time. Right now, my focus is transitioning and completing my journey from male to female,” she said. “That’s a huge modification in itself.”

Despite the criticism, Lily remains unapologetic. “At the end of the day, my goal is simple: to live and enjoy life,” she specified.

Lily’s story echoes that of Katie Taylor, a mother from Essex, England, who faced backlash after getting a rose tattoo on her face to honor her two-year-old daughter. Trolls called her a “bad parent,” but Taylor, like Lily, refuses to let the judgment define her.

For Lily and others like her, the message is clear: parenting isn’t about appearances—it’s about love, dedication, and priorities.

Sources: Daily Mail