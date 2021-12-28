Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
Tragedy Strikes Family A Mere 22 Minutes After Rescuing Pit Bull

Photo Credit: Urgent Pets on Death Row via Daily Mail

Note: we are republishing this story to raise awareness about common misconceptions regarding pit bulls. Many countries ban pit bulls as a dangerous breed but some claim the science doesn’t support this viewpoint. More on this here: https://www.nationalgeographic.com/adventure/article/pit-bull-ban-aggressive-dog-breed-bronwen-dickey

A New York man rescued a pit bull from a shelter 22 minutes before it was scheduled to be put down. However, the dog ended up being euthanized anyway after it attacked the man's daughter.

Stephen Neira, 40, of Patchogue, New York, found the 2-year-old pit bull, Alex, Thursday on a website for rescuing pets on "death row," The Associated Press reports. The dog reportedly had 22 minutes to live before it was set to be put down.

Neira's family welcomed the puppy into their home on Sunday after he passed behavioral tests, but moments after Alex entered the home, things took a turn for the worse.

Upon entering the home, Alex attacked Neira's 16-year-old daughter, biting into her face and throat, according to the Daily Mail.

The teen was brought to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she underwent plastic surgery to repair her lip. The girl remained in the hospital as of Monday.

The dog was tranquilized and taken to the Brookhaven animal shelter. After an agreement was reached between Neira and an agency involved in the case, Alex was euthanized that day.

"It was supposed to be a beautiful, beautiful day; instead my wife can't stop crying," Neira told Newsday. "We were giving the dog a new life."

Photo Credit: Urgent Pets on Death Row via Daily Mail

When the family first brought Alex home, Neira took him for a walk and let him run around their backyard to tire him out. As soon as he was let back inside the house, however, he attacked his daughter Briana.

Neira jumped into action, grabbing the pit bull from behind, putting it into a chokehold, and bringing it back outside into the backyard.

Neira let go when it thought the dog had gone unconscious, but the dog then started attacking him too, according to Newsday.

Bill Samulik, the family's neighbor, heard screams and rushed outside. When he saw what was happening, he opened his gate so Neira could escape, leaving the pit bull alone in the backyard. The rest of the Neira family was inside their home.

Police arrived soon after and tranquilized the dog before taking him to the shelter, where he was euthanized that same day.

Sources: Daily Mail, AP via New York Post

