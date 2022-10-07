Toddler Dies After Being Found Unconcious, Police Discover Writing All Over His Body

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse has significantly increased during the pandemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-10-08/study-confirms-rise-in-child-abuse-during-covid-pandemic

18-month-old Ares Baroz died of significant brain injuries the day before Thanksgiving. He had fractures on his skull, legs and shoulder area, chronic brain bleeding, and bruising on the cartilage in both ears, court records show.

27-year-old Miranda Rabago was arrested and indicted on a charge of child-abuse resulting in death a few days later.

Speaking to The Washington Post, Assistant District Attorney Susan Stinson revealed that photos on Rabago's cellphone showed the child with “thug life” written across his small stomach and “loco” on his forehead with black Sharpie.

It’s unclear when the photos were taken or if they are connected to the injuries doctors discovered.

The autopsy report has not been released, and Stinson stated that it was the critical evidence that could determine additional charges.

“It's difficult to look at something like that and think the worst about that kind of picture, especially in the context of what we know so far,” Rabago's public defender, Stephen Taylor, stated. “I just want to caution everybody into thinking that there's something to that evidence, when we haven't gotten everything yet to see the whole picture, the whole story about what led to Ares's death.”

However, prosecutors maintained that the photos shed some light on the treatment the infant endured at home.

Staff at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center found the infant malnourished and under-cared for as he was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.

Hospital staff called police to report that the toddler was possibly being abused.

A detective spotted bruises on the boy and red spots on his face at the hospital.

Rabago, who’s pregnant, denied hurting the infant and maintained that he seemed fine and didn't have any bruises when she woke up at around 7am.

She stated that they lay on a mattress in the living room around noon, and that he fell asleep, so she moved him to his crib.

When she woke up at 5pm, she found him unconscious and took him to the hospital, where he died two days later.

Doctors reportedly told police that the toddler had a head injury caused by shaking.

Investigators found a sippy cup with rotten milk in the infant’s crib, blood on a pillow, and

marijuana pipes next to the mattress in the living room and in the bathroom.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges, and maintains that she didn’t hurt her son.

She faces up to $20,000 in fines and up to 21 years in prison if convicted.

Sources: Daily Mail