October 12, 2021
'Today Show' Instagram Photo Of Kid's Halloween Costume Sparks Controversy

Photo Credit: Instagram/Today Show

Note: we are republishing this story ahead of the Halloween holiday to raise awareness about increased scrutiny regarding Halloween costumes and decorations. More and more people are thinking twice about their Halloween displays to be mindful of other people’s sensitivities especially amid a national conversation about racism and racial justice. 

A Today Show’s Instagram post of a baby in a lobster Halloween costume sparked an intense debate in the comment section. The main point of contentions was whether it was okay to dress a child as a lobster, place them in a giant pot and then place the pot on the stove.

A majority of the commenters were less than thrilled by the post, with many slamming the picture.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Today Show

One person wrote: “Pls take this down. Before some kid puts a sibling in a pot.”

While it was obvious the stove was not turned on, many argued that the picture could have still made sense without the pot being placed on the stove.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Today Show

One person wrote: “Seriously…It’s Cute…BUT they should have put it on the floor and not the stove! What were you thinking.”

Another comment just read, “Ummmmmm”

Photo Credit: Instagram/Today Show

There were far more likes than comments on the post, but it was clear that the picture was not a fan favorite.

