Today Show' Host Admits To 'Fashion Blunder' During Live Broadcast

Savannah Guthrie, a co-host on the US Today Show, revealed that she had committed a major fashion sin during a live show this week. She revealed that she had worn her outfit back to front.

Guthrie usually wakes up at the crack of dawn to make it to her show, and on Thursday morning, she failed to notice her wardrobe issue.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

In an Instagram post, she joked about the major mistake, stating that by the time she noticed her mistake, it was too late to fix the problem.

She jokingly revealed the blunder on the show, flipping her collar to show viewers that the tag on the dress was actually at its front.

She joked, “So that happened,” revealing that her 3:30 a.m. wake up time most probably had something to do with the blunder.

"Well, there's always next year," she said.

However, Guthrie is far from being the first journalist to commit a major fashion sin.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Earlier in the month, BBC reporter Liz Beacon had to use heavy duty clips and electrical tape to keep her dress closed after it ripped open moments before a live broadcast.

"Talk about being strapped in for the ride... zip on my brand new dress exploded with 15 minutes to go until we were on air," she joked and posted pictures of the quick fix on Twitter. "Gaffer and clips at the ready! Not glamorous. Or fun."

In September last year, Nine journalist Fiona Willan forgot to put her arm through the sleeve of her Toni Maticevski gown when she attended Parliament's Midwinter Ball.

Speaking to 9Honey, she said: "I quickly checked the photo on The Australian website [and] there it was. Plain as day. A big limp piece of fabric, shamelessly flailing around as I vainly struck a pose. Once it is seen, it cannot be unseen."

Thankfully, like most journalists unlucky enough to have a wardrobe malfunction, she saw the humor in the situation and later tweeted about it, and apologized to Maticevski for accidentally forgetting her sleeve.