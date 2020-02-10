Thousands Sign Petition To Take Down 'Offensive' Billboard Aimed At Muslims

A billboard put up along the A1A in St. Augustine Beach reads: "Islam Bloody Islam. Doomed by it's Doctrine." Many area residents found the message mean and hateful.

One woman said: "I think there's enough animosity and confrontation going on in the world today. This is just adding fuel to the fire."

Joey Wages, who rides his bike past the sign each day, said: "Whoever did this sign needs to take it down, because I have relatives who are all serving in the military, and look at it! It's nothing but hate. America is not supposed to be this way. We are a country that's supposed to be at peace."

"We should be outraged that a billboard with this message could in any way represent our community as a whole. It is of the utmost importance that we stand against messages and movements that isolate, judge and threaten an entire sect of people who share our same hometown," Becky Williams wrote in a petition started to take down the billboard.

The petition has thousands of signatures, but it is unclear whether it will help. St. Johns County Administrator's Office stated that they had received complaints about the billboard. However, since it is a freedom speech issue, there is nothing they can do about the sign.

The billboard is owned by St. Johns Outdoor Advertising. The company has not been reached for comment.

