Third-Grader Allegedly 'Forced' To Remove 'Inappropriate' Mask

Author:
Publish date:
Photo Credit: Twitter/New York Post

Photo Credit: Twitter/New York Post

A Mississippi third-grader had her First Amendment rights curtailed after she was forced to remove her “Jesus Loves Me,” mask, a lawsuit claims.

9-year-old Lydia Booth, who attends Simpson Central Elementary School in Pinola, was wearing the mask on October 13 when the principal ordered her to take it off. The principal maintained that the mask violated district policy.

In a later statement, the school banned any masks displaying “political, religious, sexual or any inappropriate symbols, gestures or statements that may be offensive, disruptive or deemed distractive to the school environment.”

Photo Credit: Twitter/New York Post

Photo Credit: Twitter/New York Post

The Alliance Defending Freedom filed the federal lawsuit on Lydia’s family’s behalf on Monday claiming that the district had violated her free speech.

Michael Ross, an ADF attorney, said: “Public schools have a duty to respect the free expression of students that the First Amendment guarantees to them. Other students within the school district have freely worn masks with the logos of local sports teams or even the words ‘Black Lives Matter.’ This student deserves an equal opportunity to peacefully express her beliefs.”

Tyson Langhofer, a senior counsel at ADF, stated that Lydia had been upset by the school’s action.

Photo Credit: Twitter/New York Post

Photo Credit: Twitter/New York Post

He said: “She’s told her parents she wants to be a missionary and that’s why she wants to wear this mask. It made her really sad when she was forced to remove this mask because the message means something to her and it’s her choice to wear it.”

An attorney representing the Simpson County School Board stated that the district had not yet been served in the lawsuit but maintained that he doesn’t comment on potential litigation.

Sources: America Now

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

mask
Society

Woman Allegedly Kicked Off Flight Over 'Offensive' Mask And Language

restaurant
Society

Restaurant Turns Heads With Sign Reminding Customers To Wear Masks

passenger
Society

Man Claims He Was Kicked Off Flight For Allegedly Taking Off His Mask To Eat

mask
Society

Police Officer Sparks Outrage For Wearing 'Controversial' Mask While In Uniform

james
Social

NBA Star Turns Heads Over 'Controversial' Face Mask

cartoon
Society

Newspaper's 'Offensive' Cartoon Targeting Kansas Governor Sparks Outrage

seal
Society

Ex-Navy SEAL Who Killed Bin Laden Allegedly 'Banned' From Airline After Tweeting Selfie

facemask
Society

Police Chief Bans Officers From Wearing Face Masks That Some May Find 'Disrespectful'