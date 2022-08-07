Skip to main content

Thiefs Open Fire On Man Who Saw Them Stealing Catalytic Converter, Don't Realize He's A Concealed Carrier

Photo Credit: WGN News

Photo Credit: WGN News

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime and robberies across America during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A homeowner, 44, was sitting on the steps outside his home at around 11:15 p.m. when he heard a loud noise from the street.

Photo Credit: WGN News

Photo Credit: WGN News

He walked toward the noise and saw two people under a car. When they saw the homeowner, the two men crawled from under the vehicle, pulled out handguns, and fired. In response, the homeowner pulled out his own gun and fired back, striking one gunman in the neck.

Photo Credit: WGN News

Photo Credit: WGN News

The suspect was rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Photo Credit: WGN News

Photo Credit: WGN News

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as 25-year-old Darion Blackman.

The second gunman fled the scene and remains at large.

Photo Credit: WGN News

Photo Credit: WGN News

Police revealed that the homeowner had a concealed carry license, and that he wasn’t injured in the incident. He even refused help from paramedics.

Sources: Chicago Sun Times

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

thief
Crime

Thiefs Open Fire On Man Who Saw Them Stealing Catalytic Converter, Don't Realize He's A Concealed Carrier

dent
Society

Young Boy Accidentally Puts Dent In Neighbor's Car, Mom Receives Note With 'Bill' For Repairs

cop
Society

Cop Pulls Man Over Who Coldly Ignores Officer’s Requests, Then Says One Chilling Thing

prisoner
Society

California Prisoner Has Now Beaten 2 Child Molesters To Death With A Cane While In Jail

marines
Society

5 Young Men Repeatedly Interrupt Elderly Veteran's Dinner With Wife, End Up Leaving Him In Tears

sign
Society

'Controversial' Message Seen On Back Of SUV Sparks Online Debate

baby
Society

Man Who Beat His 2-Day-Old Baby To Death Faces Brutal Reckoning After Cellmate Discovers His Secret

haystack
Society

Woman Dies After Sitting On Haystack While Planning Her Mother's Funeral, Suffers Tragic Demise