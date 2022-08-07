Thiefs Open Fire On Man Who Saw Them Stealing Catalytic Converter, Don't Realize He's A Concealed Carrier

A homeowner, 44, was sitting on the steps outside his home at around 11:15 p.m. when he heard a loud noise from the street.

He walked toward the noise and saw two people under a car. When they saw the homeowner, the two men crawled from under the vehicle, pulled out handguns, and fired. In response, the homeowner pulled out his own gun and fired back, striking one gunman in the neck.

The suspect was rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified him as 25-year-old Darion Blackman.

The second gunman fled the scene and remains at large.

Police revealed that the homeowner had a concealed carry license, and that he wasn’t injured in the incident. He even refused help from paramedics.

