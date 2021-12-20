That's When I Lost It': Veteran Makes Chicago Criminals Pay After Manhandling His Girlfriend

Photo Credit: NBC Chicago, Chicago Police Department

Note: we are republishing this story amid the surge in violent crime America is currently facing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, 22-year-old Noe Mondragon and 18-year-old Luis Salgado-Camargo were charged for allegedly robbing a couple visiting Chicago. The incident, which occurred near Oak Street Beach, left one victim stabbed.

The two suspects were each charged with felony counts of armed robbery, with Mondragon receiving an additional felony charge of aggravated battery and use of a deadly weapon, Chicago Police said.

27-year-old Neil McCarthy and his girlfriend, 26-year-old Carisa Lerner, were visiting Chicago for the first time. The incident unfolded as they were walking back to their hotel in the 1100 block of North Lake Shore Drive at around 11:45 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

They were cornered by a group of men and a struggle ensued. McCarthy's wallet and passport were taken, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"We went for pizza and then we went for a walk, thinking let's walk off some of the calories we just ate. Let's go for a walk. It ended up being a complete nightmare," Lerner recounted.

The robbers went through Lerner's pockets and "roughed her up," and that was when McCarthy tried to pull them off. One of the three suspects pulled out a knife, put McCarthy in a headlock and stabbed him in the back of his shoulder.

Photo Credit: Chicago Police Department

He fought back and got the knife away, but the robbers ran off.

McCarthy, a member of the British Royal Air Force, helped police capture one of the robbers using the "Find My iPhone" app.

McCarthy received treatment at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition stabilized. Lerner did not sustain any injuries.

The couple had planned to leave Chicago on Monday but stated that the incident has not scared them away forever. They stated that they wanted to share their story as a cautionary tale to other tourists visiting Chicago.

Sources: NBC Chicago