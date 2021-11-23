Skip to main content
November 23, 2021
Texas Woman Politely Holds Open Restaurant Door, Hears Elderly Lady's Remark And Decides To Speak Up

Photo Credit: Facebook/Brooke Ochoa Hepburn

Note: we are republishing this story to highlight the importance of random acts of kindness and the positive impact they can have on people's lives.

A Texas woman has gone viral after she posted about her experience on social media.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Brooke Ochoa Hepburn

Brooke Ochoa, a resident of Louise, Texas, posted on Facebook that she’d gone for lunch at a restaurant and held open the door for another woman.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Brooke Ochoa Hepburn

Both were alone, so Brooke asked the woman if she could dine with her. So they sat together, chatting and eating. Brooke learned about the woman’s difficult time – her mother had recently passed away and her aunt was moved into a nursing home.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Brooke Ochoa Hepburn

As they kept talking, they decided to start having lunch together every Thursday. Brooke’s post about her new friend has since garnered over 1.7 million likes, 225,000 shares and more than 100,000 comments.

Sources: 6 ABC

