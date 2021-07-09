Texas Steak House In Hot Water Over 'Offensive' Table Message

Photo Credit: KTSM 9 News

Corralito Steak House in El Paso is being slammed online after a picture of a table message was shared on social media.

The message, as seen on the picture, claims that the establishment is experiencing staff shortages and that patrons are urged to remain patient as they waited for service. However, the restaurant was slammed for how it worded the message to its patrons.

The message read: “Sadly, due to government handouts, no one wants to work anymore. Therefore, we are short staffed. Please be patient with the staff that did choose to come to work today and remember to tip your server. They chose to show up to serve you.”

The restaurant has been contacted for comment, with KTSM 9 News making phone calls to the owner and directly to the business.

Some commenters highlighted the fact that the restaurant and its related business received over $1 million from the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal assistance provided to establishments throughout the country. Others asked the business to increase the employees’ pay.

Sources: Opera News

