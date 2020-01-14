Texas Sheriff Arrests Woman Over 'Offensive' Sticker On Her Truck

In Fort Bend County, Texas, a woman’s profane anti-Trump sticker got her in trouble with authorities. The sticker had a profane message aimed at President Trump and his supporters.

When authorities ran her plates, they found that there was an outstanding arrest for her arrest. Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office stated that Karen Fonseca was arrested after they found out that she was wanted for fraud.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The case, which dated back to August, was not the only reason that officials wanted her arrested during the week.

On Wednesday, a Texas sheriff called for criminal charges to be brought against Fonseca for the message displayed on her white truck. This led to a debate regarding where the line could be drawn between obscene messages and freedom of speech.

The sticker read; “F*** TRUMP AND F*** YOU FOR VOTING FOR HIM” in bold white letters. In the middle of the sticker was a hand with a middle finger extended.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy E. Nehls took to Facebook to inform the public that he had received a number of calls about the offensive decal. He stated that the truck was often spotted along FM 359 near Richmond.

He called on the public to help in the identification of the truck’s owner, stating that he would “like to discuss it.”

Fonseca declined to remove the sticker.

Nehls wrote, “Our Prosecutor has informed us she would accept Disorderly Conduct charges regarding it, but I feel we could come to an agreement regarding a modification to it.”

However, the post was no longer available on Thursday morning. The post had either been deleted or the private settings had been changed.

Nehls commented on the post, outlining the Texas legal definition of disorderly conduct.

It stated that a disorderly conduct charge was brought against an individual who intentionally “uses abusive indecent, profane, or vulgar language in a public place” or “makes an offensive gesture or display in a public place” that “tends to incite an immediate breach of the peace.”

Fonseca told CNN that the decal had been put up 11 months earlier. “We wanted our statement out there. That’s our opinion on him,” she stated.

“I’m not going to remove it because I know I’m not violating any laws or rules,” she maintained.

Nehl’s Facebook post sparked debate with other users, and some suggested that the message was protected by the First Amendment protected.

Jason Weinman wrote, “You have a problem with political speech? Great. Resign, and spend your days trying to amend the Constitution. In the meantime, the first amendment is clear, and you are in the wrong.”

Linzi Bee wrote, “I’ve seen this truck, and I would (be) pleased if the owner of this vehicle was prosecuted for disorderly conduct. My children saw this, and I was infuriated they were subjected to this offensive display.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: CBS News