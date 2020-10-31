Texas Restaurant Turns Heads Over Pandemic-Themed Signs

Photo Credit: KTBC Fox 7 Austin

As the coronavirus pandemic rages on, one Texas restaurant has resorted to posting hilarious signs documenting the daily struggles of living through the pandemic.

South West News Service (SWNS) reported that Tex-Mex restaurant El Arroyo employees began looking for funny lines to add to the outdoor sign, finding something to put up each day to help brighten people’s days.

The restaurant started putting up the funny signs in the 1980s, and this has gotten better with time.

El Arroyo’s social media manager, Laura Schulte, stated: “The signs bring a lot of laughter.”

Some of the pandemic-related signs read:

"In 20 years our country will be run by people homeschooled by day drinkers.”

"Just remember ... someone out there is quarantined with your ex.”

"I never imagined I'd go to the bank teller with a mask on and ask for money.”

"When this virus is over, I still want some of y'all to stay away from me.”

“Have we tried putting 2020 in rice?”

The signs didn’t spare the upcoming presidential elections, with some reading:

“Is your refrigerator running? Because I might vote for it.”

"What if nobody was president and we all promised real hard to just be cool [?]"

Sources: America Now 

