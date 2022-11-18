Skip to main content

Texas Man Shares Moment He Discovered His Girlfriend Cheating, Handles It Perfectly

Photo Credit: You Should Know?

Photo Credit: You Should Know?

Note: we are republishing this story, which originally made the news in April 2017, in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people are cheating on their partners amid a cost of living crisis. More on this here: https://mashable.com/article/affairs-rise-cost-of-living

Dustin Holloway, a resident of Emory, Texas, walked into his bedroom only to find his girlfriend passed out next to some guy, and instead of flying into a rage, decided to have an impromptu photo shoot.

Photo Credit: You Should Know?

Photo Credit: You Should Know?

He took multiple photos, including selfies snapped in front of the bedmates, and later posted them on Facebook.

He captioned the post: “When you come home to another man in your bed with the one you loved! Good men deserve good women,” and added a peace sign emoji.

Duston's now-ex-girlfriend had her shirt on, but the man did not.

Photo Credit: You Should Know?

Photo Credit: You Should Know?

When one commenter asked Dustin whether he woke them up, he admitted that he’d wanted to “kick his a**.”

“But I calmly just took selfies and walked like a boss lol. I did tap her to wake her up but she was drunk as a skunk passed out. I was gonna ask if I was gonna have to sleep in the spare bedroom and what kinda breakfast the dude liked lmao,” he added.

The post went viral, and thousands of people commended him for staying calm after finding himself in the miserable situation.

Photo Credit: You Should Know?

Photo Credit: You Should Know?

“Good for you on being the bigger person! I'm sure one day you will find someone will think the world of you!” a commenter wrote

Another guy offered to take Dustin out and help him find other ladies: “Yo saw an article about a trick that played you. You ever come out to Cleveland Ohio I got you bro, We'll find you a few to run through. Cheers bruv! [sic].”

Duston posted a follow-up message thanking people for the support.

Photo Credit: You Should Know?

Photo Credit: You Should Know?

“I've had thousands of messages thousands upon thousands of people from all over the world congratulate me on being a better man and walking away,” he wrote.

He wrote that he “thought my world fell apart” at the time, but the support made him feel like “the world ain't as bad as we think.”

Sources: Daily Mail

Popular Video

Related Articles

money
Society

Man Asks To Be Buried With All Of His Money, Wife Responds Accordingly

dad
Society

Dad Bothered By Everyone Staring At Him In Grocery Store, Then Employee Taps His Shoulder

note
Society

Man Leaves Truck At Bar Overnight, Wife Finds Note On Windshield When She Picks It Up Next Day

kelly
Social

Kelly Clarkson Accused Of ‘Child Abuse’ For What She Does To Her Kids When They Misbehave

boy
Society

Little Boy Gets Punished For Something Out Of His Control, Then He Gets The Last News He Was Expecting

teens
Society

Cops Face Blame After Teen Girls Die Trying To Steal Car, Police Come Back With Priceless Response

firefighter
Society

Video Of What Firefighter Was Caught Doing To Little Girl At Car Crash Goes Viral Online

intruder
Crime

Armed Intruder Breaks Into Woman's Home, Doesn't Realize She Was Armed As Well - With Blistering Hot Grease