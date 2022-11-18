Texas Man Shares Moment He Discovered His Girlfriend Cheating, Handles It Perfectly

Note: we are republishing this story, which originally made the news in April 2017, in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people are cheating on their partners amid a cost of living crisis. More on this here: https://mashable.com/article/affairs-rise-cost-of-living

Dustin Holloway, a resident of Emory, Texas, walked into his bedroom only to find his girlfriend passed out next to some guy, and instead of flying into a rage, decided to have an impromptu photo shoot.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

He took multiple photos, including selfies snapped in front of the bedmates, and later posted them on Facebook.

He captioned the post: “When you come home to another man in your bed with the one you loved! Good men deserve good women,” and added a peace sign emoji.

Duston's now-ex-girlfriend had her shirt on, but the man did not.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

When one commenter asked Dustin whether he woke them up, he admitted that he’d wanted to “kick his a**.”

“But I calmly just took selfies and walked like a boss lol. I did tap her to wake her up but she was drunk as a skunk passed out. I was gonna ask if I was gonna have to sleep in the spare bedroom and what kinda breakfast the dude liked lmao,” he added.

The post went viral, and thousands of people commended him for staying calm after finding himself in the miserable situation.

“Good for you on being the bigger person! I'm sure one day you will find someone will think the world of you!” a commenter wrote

Another guy offered to take Dustin out and help him find other ladies: “Yo saw an article about a trick that played you. You ever come out to Cleveland Ohio I got you bro, We'll find you a few to run through. Cheers bruv! [sic].”

Duston posted a follow-up message thanking people for the support.

“I've had thousands of messages thousands upon thousands of people from all over the world congratulate me on being a better man and walking away,” he wrote.

He wrote that he “thought my world fell apart” at the time, but the support made him feel like “the world ain't as bad as we think.”

Sources: Daily Mail