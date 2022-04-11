Skip to main content

Texas Father Tells Son To Behave At School, Makes Good On His Threat When He Refuses

Photo Credit: FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

Photo Credit: FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports that suggest student misbehavior is on the rise across the country due to the challenges of the pandemic and its effects on student learning. More on this here: https://www.wsj.com/articles/schools-student-misbehavior-remote-learning-covid-11639061247

17-year-old Bradley Howard, whose father is also named Bradley, was a pain in his physics teacher’s neck because of his behavior in class.

Photo Credit: FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

Photo Credit: FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

"I like to talk a lot, and so my teacher kept emailing my dad about it," he told BuzzFeed News.

His dad stated that Bradley "likes to be the life of the party, which gets him in trouble from time to time."

Speaking of the incident, dad Bradley said: "For some reason I said, 'Hey, if we get another call I'm going to show up in school and sit beside you in class.'"

Photo Credit: FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

Photo Credit: FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

Unfortunately for the teenager, his parents were called again.

"Friday is my only day off, so my wife wakes me up and says, 'Brad, it’s time for you to go to school.' I thought, ‘Oh no, what have I done?’" his dad said.

"I didn't even notice him until after I had said hi to all of my friends, but I was super shocked," the teenager recounted.

Photo Credit: FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

Photo Credit: FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

“I was a bit nervous being there among the teenagers," the father said. “Mentally I hadn’t prepared to go into a situation like that."

However, his son’s friends seemed to have a good time with the situation.

Dad Brad said: “I think they had a good time. Especially knowing that Bradley was put in an uncomfortable situation," adding that the physics teacher seemed grateful.

Photo Credit:  FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

Photo Credit:  FOX 4 Dallas-Fort Worth

However, the father stated that he’s not looking forward to another experience like that.

“I pray it was a one-time thing. I don’t think I’d ever do it again,” he said.

Sources: BuzzFeed News

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

dad
Society

Texas Father Tells Son To Behave At School, Makes Good On His Threat When He Refuses

teen
Society

Teen Girl's Warning Goes Viral Online After She Discovers Flannel Shirt On Windshield

elderly
Society

Elderly Neighbor Dies, Couple Finds Out Bag Of Items In His Home Belong To Their 2-Year-Old Daughter

guest
Society

Guest Visiting Friends’ Home Hears Cries In The Middle Of The Night, Makes Disturbing Discovery

boyfriend
Society

Mom Sees Something Strange On Girl’s Head, Looks At Her Boyfriend In Horror

weapon
Society

Court Room 'Gasps' As Weapon Used To Murder Female Student Is Presented To The Judge

secret
Society

Guy Hid Secret Along 16 Miles Of Road Every Day, Then Woman Sees It

jogger
Society

Sex Offender Sneaks Up On Female Jogger And Tries To Assault Her, Quickly Regrets it