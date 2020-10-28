Texas Family Responds After Their Halloween Decorations Are Called 'Offensive'

Speaking to EverythingLubbock.com, a family residing in Lubbock, Texas, said that they were in shock after they found out their Halloween decorations were being called racist on social media.

The family relocated to the area in April, and with the pandemic, they knew that Halloween would be different this year because of it. Because their children enjoyed setting up decorations for the holidays, they had an idea.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“There’s talk of trick or treating and the possibility of not being able to go house to house or trunk or treat,” the homeowner stated.

After watching the movie “Trick or Treat,” they decided to do their Halloween decorations themselves, and the youngest son wanted to set up their own version inspired by the movie.

“Went and got them all sheets and broomsticks. We found a black sheet, and he was like ‘Hey, this is going to be the warlock in the front yard! He’s the king of it all!’ I’m all alright, whatever,” the homeowner said.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The family stated that the decorations were up for several weeks before a Facebook group called L.A.S.E.R. posted images of the decorations and called the setup racist.

The family stated that the setup was just the vision of their 12-year-old son, and that racism was not their intention.

The homeowner stated: “It was kind of disheartening. I mean, it kind of threw us off. He’s the innocence of so many kids out there. I don’t even think he fathomed that thought.”

The post sparked controversy online, with some users agreeing that the decorations were racist, while others did not. The post included the family’s address.

The homeowner stated: “There were a few people that directed on the post that ‘Hey, let’s just go, let’s go tear it all down. Let’s vandalize the yard. That’s when we got a little concerned, and we called Lubbock PD.”

L.A.S.E.R. released a statement addressing the post:

“We were made aware that a member in our Facebook group made a post about Halloween decorations depicting a black ghost hanging from a tree surrounded by white ghosts at a home here in Lubbock. This post included the address of the home which is something that we do not allow in our Facebook group, and the post has been removed. Although the post was not made by any board member of the L.A.S.E.R. Organization, we are updating our moderation system so that we can more closely monitor what gets posted in our Facebook group and ensure that something like this does not happen again. Concerning the decorations in question and the surrounding controversy, we feel that this is an opportunity for conversations to be had not only between neighbors in that community but across our entire city. We believe that in order for relations between neighbors in our country to be the best they can be, we should have community environments built around empathy, compassion, and understanding. We are living in extraordinary times and issues surrounding race matters are at the forefront. While this particular family may have meant no ill intent, there are legitimate reasons why many might perceive this display as problematic. If we are dismissive of our neighbors’ sensibilities concerning something that has deeply touched many people’s lives such as the issue of racism, we can create distrust and division wherever we may call home. We hope that these neighbors can have a discussion and come to a mutual understanding between all parties involved. As Lubbock Activists Striving to End Racism, our goal will always be to have a city where all neighborhoods are inclusive and respectful for all citizens.”

The original post was later deleted from the L.A.S.E.R. forum.

Sources: America Now