Teens Find Sam's Club Card In Abandoned Car In The Woods, Help Save Missing Federal Judge

Two Dunmore High School students were honored today for their Good Samaritan work.

Lackawanna County Commissioners honored Alec Yanisko and Joe Delvecchio for their efforts in helping find missing Judge Edwin Kosik last week. They called for help after they came across a car that the police and U.S. Marshals had been looking for, which led authorities to locate the 91-year-old former federal judge.

The two stated that the rain almost stopped them from going out that day, but they are glad they did - and happy that Judge Kosik is safe.

They have been getting a lot of attention because of their efforts, and they are unsure what to do with it.

"We've been getting a lot of attention and everything. A lot of kids are talking to us. Parents are happy," freshman Alec Yanisko saud.

"We don't really consider ourselves heroes by any means. We just think we were in the right place at the right time," stated junior Joe Delvecchio.

The commissioners also honored the two by naming April 4th “Joe and Alec Day” in Lackawanna County.

