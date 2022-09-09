Teenagers Flip Over Old Sign, Unexpectedly Find Something Staring Back At Them

Two teens who were out exploring their neighborhood stumbled upon a starving pit bull underneath an old sign -- and rushed into action to save it.

Tyler Price and his cousin, Eugene, were exploring their neighborhood in Flint, Michigan, when they noticed an old sign lying on the ground. They lifted it up and were shocked to find the starving dog in a hole in the ground.

"I lifted it up with my foot and looked. All I could see were his eyes," Tyler told Life With Dogs. The boys attempted to rescue the dog but were unsuccessful, so they called Tyler's father, George, to come help them.

"He immediately said, ‘Dad, take my wallet -- can you go to the store and get the dog some dog food and water?’" The father said.

Tyler, Eugene and George called a local animal rescue group called Streethearts, and lowered food down to the animal while they waited for the group to arrive. The rescue group arrived soon after and used a rope to pull the dog out of the hole.

"I thought he was gonna be like, angry, or like, try to bite people," Tyler said.

The dog, which they named Mars, did just the opposite of what Tyler expected -- he reportedly loved on everyone that came his way.

"You can’t get near him without getting kissed!" Terissa Kerr, with the rescue organization. "I just saw his little face and something called to me."

Kerr said she was confused and disturbed by how anyone could abandon a dog the way Mars was abandoned.

"My mind cannot comprehend why someone would want to do something like this -- especially to him! He’s amazing ... Thank God Tyler came along," she said.

George said his family was considering adopting the dog after the incredible rescue.

"He’s been on me since Sunday about getting a dog, so we’ll get one that’s rescued. He deserves it," he told Life With Dogs.

Many readers expressed shock over the disturbing condition the dog was found in.

"On one hand, you get the evil turd that calls itself a human being doing this and on the other hand you actually get real human beings helping the situation," one reader commented on Facebook. "There needs to be stronger deterrent for these crimes. It's a living being and the person whom did this, lacks some empathy. Take the dog to a shelter, anything but leaving it to have a horrific death. Just evil."

"God sent those boys to rescue him...bless them and bless Mars with a loving forever home," another wrote.

"Terrible how could they leave him there to die," another added.

