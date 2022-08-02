Teenage Girl’s Prom Night Goes Differently Than Expected When She Notices Police Waiting For Her

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports across the country that suggest more and more Americans are having positive interactions with police officers despite changing attitudes about police departments and wider conversation about police reform.

The teenage daughter of a police officer who died in the line of duty got an amazing surprise on prom night.

When Aleena Kondek was on her way to prom at River Ridge High School in New Port Richey, Florida, she was greeted by several officers of the Tarpon Springs Police Department.

Aleena’s father, Officer Charlie Kondek, was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2014. His colleagues said they felt it was their responsibility to send Kondek’s daughter off to her prom.

"It's our responsibility and our honor to stand in for Charlie," Maj. Jeff Young told WTVT. "Charlie would be here and he's not able to be here. So we want to be here for Charlie and for Aleena."

Teresa Kondek, Aleena’s mom, had arranged for the officers to be waiting for Aleena at her prom. They cried, shared hugs and gave Aleena a proper send off.

Aleena said she was privileged to have her police family by her side during her special night, reports WTVT.

"They always say, 'never forgotten,' and I totally believe that,” Aleena told the news station. “They're always texting me, 'How are you doing?' and they step in with things that my dad did, and they're amazing. I love each and every one of them.”

"I know he's always with me,” Aleena said of her father. “I just kept smiling all day because I know he's watching down and I know he's probably tearing up watching me.”

