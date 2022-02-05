Teenage Girl’s Jaw Drops When She Hears How The Judge Is Going To Punish Her

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show more and more incidents of contempt of court in American courtrooms.

A judge taught a disrespectful teen inmate a lesson after she talked back to him during a bail hearing (video below).

In the clip, the judge can bee seen speaking to the girl via satellite video, going through her various charges and asking about her valuables.

“How much would you say your jewelry is worth?” the judge asks.

The girl proceeds to laugh at the question, prompting the judge to criticize her for not taking it seriously.

“You just made me laugh, I apologize,” the girl says, before adding that her jewelry was worth “a lot of money.”

“Ma’am, have you had any kind of drugs in the last 24 hours?” the judge asks.

“Actually, no,” the girl responds.

The judge then goes through the charges and dismisses the girl, to which she smugly replies, “adios!” He orders her to come back for the way she left, then increases bond for her charges from $5,000 to $10,000.

“Are you serious?” the girl asks angrily, before saying “f-- you!” to the judge and storming off.

She is then ordered to return again, and the judge becomes furious with her attitude.

“Did you say ‘f--- you’? Did you say that?” the judge asks.

“Yes sir, I did,” the girl responds.

“Oh you did say that?” the judge replies. “I find you in direct criminal contempt. Thirty days in the county jail.”

The video went viral, with many praising the judge’s decision to punish the girl for her harsh words and attitude towards him.

“LOCK the brat up!" one viewer commented on Little Things’ Facebook page. "He should have kept the sentencing. Teach her that her mouth will & does get her in trouble. Kids have no respect for anyone anymore.”

“What a stupid "Little Girl" (I call her a Little Girl, because she obviously is not Mature enough to understand that just go around Flipping people off, especially a Judge that she is already in front of for another stupid act that she had done),” another wrote.

“Life is about respecting other People, Life, and the Laws & Rules of the Land. And when you stop respecting any or all of the of the above, then you have to pay the consequences for your actions. Bravo & Kudos to the Judge with giving her sometime to sit and think about that for 30 days.”

