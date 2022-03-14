Teen Walks Up To 2-Year-Old Girl In Toy Store, Does Something Completely Unexpected

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that suggest more and more people all across the country are experiencing random acts of kindness from workers even amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A mother of three and her 2-year-old daughter were shocked when a teen bought the girl a toy for her birthday.

Megan Shufflebarger was in a Target store in Lafayette, Indiana with her children shopping for her daughter’s birthday, according to her Facebook post. As the toddler, Kinley, began making a list of what she wanted, a teen overheard the commotion and approached her.

The teen asked Kinley which doll she had picked out and she told him, "I really lub dis one."

"They chuckled and he walked off with the doll and said try to stay over here," the mother wrote in the post.

“I thought it was odd at first but was quickly distracted with more oohing and ahhing," the mother added. "Kinley asked where the dolly was she picked and I told her it would be okay there are more.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The teen returned a few minutes later with the doll in a bag and handed Shufflebarger a receipt. He then handed Kinley the doll and wished her a happy birthday.

“I was speechless,” Shufflebarger told CBS News, according to WTSP. She thanked the teen and he walked away.

Shufflebarger shared her story in the hopes that someone in the the area would know who the teen is. Thousands of shares later it was determined that the teen’s name was Tario Fuller II, a freshman football player at Purdue University.

“This one act of kindness has likely generated thousands of smiles, softened many hearts and inspired others,” Shufflebarger told WTSP.

“That in and of itself makes my heart full and happy," she added.

Sources: WTSP, Megan Shufflebarger/Facebook