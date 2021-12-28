Teen Turns Heads With Facebook Post After Killing Two People In An Accident Only Hours Before

Photo credit: KTLA via Daily Mail

Only hours after she reportedly killed two men in a car accident, a California teenager posted on Facebook about the incident.

“I’m all over the news bad car crash 2 died,” Brianna Longoria, 18, wrote.

The teenager was driving with two other friends when she ran a stop sign and T-boned another car, killing the two men in the vehicle.

Officials say there was no indication the teenager had been drinking or taking drugs.

Speed doesn’t seem to be the cause, either, authorities say. Meanwhile, social media posts indicate Longoria may have had a medical emergency, such as a seizure.

The teenager has not been charged with a crime. Longoria and her friends were later taken to the hospital for various minor injuries.

This is not the first time a teenager has taken to social media after killing somebody in a car accident, The Root reports.

In October 2015, a 19-year-old man wrote, "I jus killed a man" and "RIP” after he killed 16-year-old Trevius Williams.

He allegedly also posted a photo of the teenage boy he killed, offending the boy’s family.

"My niece called me and told me that this guy that killed my son has taken pictures and put it on social media," Trevius' mother, Connie Coles, said. "Who does that? You have to be some kind of monster."

"He'll never see his brother again," added Coles. "None of us will once we lay him to rest.

"I don't even want to go back home. I don't want to think about having to pack up his clothes. I have to give away his shoes. My son is never coming back."

What’s more, only a few hours before the accident, the 19-year-old driver wrote on social media that "I drunk so much damn lean I feel like I'm off a NyQuil."

"I'm angry because detectives told me that there's no alcohol or drugs involved," Coles said. "Well, how would you know if he wasn't tested?"

