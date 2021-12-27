Teen Thought All Eyes Were On His Injured Teammate, Then Someone Snapped A Photo Of Him

Note: we are republishing this story to highlight the importance of compassion and the positive impact it can have on other people's lives.

A North Carolina teen was pictured praying for an injured teammate on his high school football team while on the field.

Dillon Goedeck was playing football alongside his best friend Grayson Bonomo when helmet-to-helmet contact with an opposing player knocked Bonomo unconscious.

"I'm in disbelief that my best friend has been hurt," Goedeck told WGHP. "I take a step to collect myself and I go and take a knee and I pray -- praying for his safety and for his health and that he'll recover quickly."

Bonomo's mother, Colleen Siler, posted a photo on Facebook of Goedeck praying and thanked the person who took the photo:

This photo was taken at the North East Guilford football game. It was sent to me while my son was in the ER. #5 Dillon Micheal Goedeck was praying for my son #38 Grayson Bonomo who was injured during the game. This is something every parent should be proud of. I don’t know who took the photo but I want to say thank you. This is news worthy…..this is how our children should handle things when they have no control over the situation. Thank you again to whoever you are.

After the photo went viral, Siler expressed shock over the fact that the photo resonated with so many people.

"I want to say thank you to everyone who has taken a minute to like or comment," she wrote. "I never expected this to happen. Our kids are a gift from God. The way they handle their troubles shows what kind of men they will become. I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Dillon for many years. It’s like a great big family with many arms reaching out."

"Grayson and Dillon have been there for each other thru many things and their friendship is a blessing," the post continued. "I love you guys. I call you my adopted kids just as his mom calls mine the same. Jennifer Welker Lipford should be proud of her young man. She’s done a great job raising him."

After someone shared the story on Facebook on Oct. 7, many applauded the young man for praying for his friend.

One Facebook user commented: "This is the type of news that should be reported. God Bless that young man. God Bless the injured student, we hope he is not seriously injured. We live in a society that unless it is bad or negative news it is not newsworthy. Thanks to this young man and his parents for raising him with God in his heart! God is Good."

Another added: "Prayers for the injured player. For the parents of the young man shown praying for him, you have obviously done a wonderful job teaching him about life, love and God! Kudos!!! Well done."

Sources: WGHP