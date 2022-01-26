Teen Suckerpunches Unsuspecting Boy With Brass Knuckles, Pays The Price

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime across America during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A teenager from Conway, Arkansas, is facing up to 20 years in prison for attacking a 12-year-old with brass knuckles.

The attack by 16-year-old Kane Millsaps against the boy was caught on camera, according to KARK.

The video shows Millsaps wearing brass knuckles on his left hand, in what appears to be a park.

He puts both middle fingers up to the camera before walking up behind the boy and punching him in the face with the brass knuckles.

The boy falls to the ground.

A girl off camera yells, “Kane!”

Millsaps then repeatedly punches the boy in the face while he is on the ground.

"The video is disturbing," Millsaps' attorney Frank Shaw said. "It caused me, like everyone else that saw it, a good bit of discomfort."

The 12-year-old victim suffered a bruised right eye, cut on his neck and broken teeth from the attack.

Millsaps is being charged as an adult with first degree battery. If convicted, he could serve up to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence.

"If he gets the maximum sentence, which I hope he doesn't, he'll get out when he is 36 years old," Shaw questions. "Then what?"

Millsaps' mother said her son deals with mental issues and recently spent a year and a half in a juvenile detention center for fighting.

“It’s my opinion that this is an untreated 16-year-old who needs help,” Shaw said.

Shaw has filed a motion with the court for a mental evaluation to be performed because he has “reasonable suspicion [Millsaps is] not fit to proceed forward with criminal proceedings.”

Shaw thinks Arkansas officials should increase funding for treatment.

"I think it's a tragedy and it has caused not only my client to be incarcerated because of this but it's also caused a victim to be injured,” he said.