Skip to main content

Teen Suckerpunches Unsuspecting Boy With Brass Knuckles, Pays The Price

teen

Note: we are republishing this story amid recent reports of a surge in violent crime across America during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A teenager from Conway, Arkansas, is facing up to 20 years in prison for attacking a 12-year-old with brass knuckles.

The attack by 16-year-old Kane Millsaps against the boy was caught on camera, according to KARK.

The video shows Millsaps wearing brass knuckles on his left hand, in what appears to be a park.

He puts both middle fingers up to the camera before walking up behind the boy and punching him in the face with the brass knuckles.

The boy falls to the ground.

A girl off camera yells, “Kane!”

Millsaps then repeatedly punches the boy in the face while he is on the ground.

"The video is disturbing," Millsaps' attorney Frank Shaw said. "It caused me, like everyone else that saw it, a good bit of discomfort."

The 12-year-old victim suffered a bruised right eye, cut on his neck and broken teeth from the attack.

Millsaps is being charged as an adult with first degree battery. If convicted, he could serve up to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence.

"If he gets the maximum sentence, which I hope he doesn't, he'll get out when he is 36 years old," Shaw questions. "Then what?"

Millsaps' mother said her son deals with mental issues and recently spent a year and a half in a juvenile detention center for fighting.

“It’s my opinion that this is an untreated 16-year-old who needs help,” Shaw said.

Shaw has filed a motion with the court for a mental evaluation to be performed because he has “reasonable suspicion [Millsaps is] not fit to proceed forward with criminal proceedings.”

Shaw thinks Arkansas officials should increase funding for treatment.

"I think it's a tragedy and it has caused not only my client to be incarcerated because of this but it's also caused a victim to be injured,” he said.

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

teen
Society

Teen Suckerpunches Unsuspecting Boy With Brass Knuckles, Pays The Price

cop
Society

Female Cop Reveals Why She Didn’t Shoot Man Who Attacked Her And Let Him Beat Her Instead

hooters
Society

Waitress Takes Photo With Homeless Man And Gets Ready To Leave, Then He Does Something Unexpected

assault
Society

Protective Son Sees Step Dad Assault His Mom, Teaches Him To Never Do It Again

face
Society

4th Grade Teacher Locks Out Student Who Was Threatening To Kill People, Pays The Price

Outraged Mom Sues School After Seeing What Officials Cut Off Her Daughter's Body Promo Image
Society

Outraged Mom Sues School After Seeing What Officials Cut Off Her Daughter's Body

elderly
Society

Black Man Grabs Elderly White Man By The Arm, Utters Six Unexpected Words That Leave Onlookers Stunned

grandma
Society

Fed-Up Texas Grandma Finds Armed Intruders In Her Home, Delivers Brutal Instant Justice