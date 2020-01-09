Teen Sent Home Over Dress Code Violation, Comes Back To School In 'Controversial' Outfit

Throughout 2019, instances of students being taken out of class because of “dress code violations” popped up on Facebook time and time again. In some of the cases, what the students were wearing seemed completely appropriate, leading to criticisms by both parents and the public.

As the school year drew to a close, one more incident popped up on Facebook, and the post went viral, not because of the “violation,” but because of how the student chose to respond.

17-year-old Ross Lynn is a student in Oklahoma who chose to wear a pair of black leggings and a tank top to school. She covered it up with a long sweater, and was sure that her outfit was above board. She was wrong. The school administration told her that her outfit was inappropriate and she was asked to go home and change.

Lynn followed the instructions given by the administration, just not in the way she was expected to.

When Lynn came back to school, she had kept the pair of black tights, opting to wear an oversized T-shirt in place of the tank top. The T-shirt featured Lynn’s opinion of the “dress code violation.” It read, "It doesn't cover your crotch” at the front and, “You'll distract the boys," at the back.

Lynn, like the other teenagers who found themselves in a similar situation, took to Facebook to air her grievance. She uploaded photos of her initial outfit as well as those of the clothes she changed into. Accompanying the pictures was a heartfelt caption detailing her experience.

It read; “So today I was sent home from class, after being in school for two hours, for my outfit. Because I'm developed farther than the average girl my age, I am required to go home and change. . . . because I look like a CURVY woman and may distract young boys, I have to miss class and change my outfit. So once again, Society has failed to advocate young ladies, by confining them in a box, where they are stripped from their sense of self respect and self expression, rather than teaching young men to respect the boundaries of young ladies.”

