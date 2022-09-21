Teen Rapes And Murders 14-Year-Old Girl, His Lawyers Appeal & Submit List Of 'Complaints' To Judge

Note: we are republishing this story amid the surge in violent crime America is currently facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

17-year-old Ayman Aziz, who was not named in prior reports because of age restrictions, was finally named by the presiding judge at Wolverhampton Crown Court after he was found guilty of the two-hour attack that left Viktorija Sokolova, 14, dead.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Aziz lured Sokolova to Wolverhampton’s West Park after contacting her online, where he proceeded to launch a brutal attack on the girl, before dumping her body at a park bench, where a dog walker discovered her and called police.

Aziz was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum sentence of 19 years for the crime.

Despite the media organizations’ requests that the age restrictions be lifted, Aziz’s attorneys challenged the decision, maintaining that the restrictions needed to remain in place pending an appeal, as revealing his identity would have an adverse effect on his rehabilitation.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Aziz’s attorney, Adam Kane QC, stated that his client, who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, had been "bullied and threatened" in detention and had to stop attending educational classes because of it.

However, Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett and two other senior judges rejected Aziz's appeal, effectively lifting the restrictions.

The judges also rejected Aziz’s appeal against his minimum term.

In his three-week trial, the teenager denied any wrongdoing, but was found guilty by a jury.

Aziz contacted Lithuanian-born Viktorija Sokolova on Facebook Messenger and lured her to Wolverhampton's West Park on April 11, 2018.

She was brutally beaten in a pavilion and her body dragged 150 yards to the bench where she was found.

According to Mr. Justice Jeremy Baker, Aziz apparently carried out the "truly shocking" attack after watching pornography and researching on the internet. Surveillance footage showed him hiding bloodied clothing, after he’d deleted the Facebook messages and thrown the victim’s phone towards a lake.

Detectives believe he used a hammer, but the suspected murder weapon has never been recovered.

Sokolova’s extensive injuries included a fractured skull, brain injuries, and shattered vertebrae.

Aziz showed no remorse during the trial, and never came to his own defense.

Lord Burnett stated that the detailed reason behind the Court of Appeal's decision would be provided at a later date.

Sources: Mirror