Teen Offered Plea Deal After Stabbing Man To Death For Accidentally Spilling Coffee On Him

A Connecticut teen who stabbed a 52-year-old man outside a fast-food restaurant has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

According to the Stamford Advocate, 17-year-old Marquest Hall was sentenced with the judge calling the fatal stabbing of Antonio Muralles “brutal, senseless and totally unnecessary.” The stabbing occurred during a dispute between the two over spilled coffee.

Hall pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and is eligible for parole in 12 years.

According to prosecutors, Muralles, a Guatemalan immigrant, had walked out of Stamford McDonald’s with a coffee when he bumped into then 15-year-old Hall and 22-year-old James McLamb, and accidentally spilled coffee on them.

Hall spit in Muralles’ face and asked him if he wanted to die, with McLanb punching him as Hall stabbed him twice. They kept on attacking Muralles even after he dropped to the ground, prosecutors said.

Despite his age, Hall was charged as an adult, and was facing a first-degree murder charge before he took the manslaughter deal. According to the judge, Hall was offered the deal because of his age and learning disabilities. Hall did not speak during his sentencing, but his lawyer claimed that he's remorseful.

