Teen Neighbor Allegedly Beats, Stabs Woman, Prosecutor Drops All Charges

A St. Louis woman maintains that she was failed by the judicial system after her teen neighbor walked away free after he attacked her.

According to Alicia Clarke, a week ago, she had gone for a quick run outside her home and when she came back, she noticed that her shoes had been moved and her cell phone was missing.

She used Find My iPhone to look for it, and it showed that the phone was somewhere on her property grid. Using her work phone, she called her cell.

"I open my back door to call it and I hear it in my neighbor's backyard behind me," she said.

She hopped over the fence to get it then jumped back over to her yard. When a neighbor yelled out at her, she said, "Hey, I told him, 'I know you did this and I’m calling the police!'"

According to Clarke, the 6-foot teen jumped over the fence and tackled her.

"He knocked me down, pulling my hair, kicking," she said.

Before running off, the teen grabbed her personal cell phone again, so she called police using her work phone.

"I am on the phone with St. Louis police dispatch, making my way to my backdoor, when he comes back with a weapon. He is on top of me. There was blood everywhere. I was literally fighting for my life at that point," Clarke told 5 On Your Side.

She stated that he stabbed her in the head and face with a metal rod while he was on her back. She managed to grab the weapon out of his hand and ran inside.

When he ran away a second time, he grabbed her second cell phone.

The teen was charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary and third-degree assault.

Clarke believed the fight was over, only to find out that the case had been dismissed when she went to juvenile court a few days later.

"The most hurtful thing of all of this, is the dropped charges. That was much more hurtful than the physical assault," she said.

According to a juvenile court official, the case was dropped by a staff attorney before even going to the judge. The courts couldn’t comment on the incident, since it involves a juvenile.

Clarke stated that she was told that her accused attacker has an IQ of 49, and was found incompetent to aid in his own defense.

"It's not feeling safe and honestly feeling like I've been failed by the system," Clarke said. "This is going to happen again, and that's my number one priority that it doesn't."

Another neighbor who wished to remain anonymous stated that the teen had broken into her home and maintained that he needs to be held accountable.

Clarke stated that the teen had broken into her car three times, but the recent incident was the worst of it.

