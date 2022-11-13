Teen Mom Gives Up Baby For Adoption, 35 Years Later She Receives Letter From Stranger

A Pittsburgh mother had no idea what was waiting for her when she showed up at the starting line of the Pittsburgh Half Marathon.

35-year-old Stephen Strawn from Ohio had spent years looking for his mother to no avail, because his birth records were lost in a flood. He told ABC: “I’ve looked for years. It’s been dead ends.”

However, in November 2017, a new law allowing adoptees to request their original birth certificates went into effect. With his birth parents on the original certificate, Strawn was finally able to piece together the pieces of the puzzle.

He was able to locate his mother, Stacey Faix, on April 16. He reached out to her the next day.

As he found more information about his mother, Strawn discovered that she was a member of the Pittsburgh’s chapter of Team Red, White, and Blue (RWB), which supports veterans. Faix was running with Team RWB in the half marathon.

Strawn, a veteran and member of the Ohio RWB chapter, reached out to the president of the Pittsburgh chapter to set up his surprise.

“All the support is incredible,” he said.

They helped him put everything together, including media presence.

Strawn did the most to hide his presence, and even hid in a portable bathroom to wait for his wife’s all-clear.

In a card written to Faix, Strawn included a line highlighting that it had been 13,075 days since she’d seen him. Faix looked up to find Strawn standing before her.

She’d had him when she was 15, and had to give him up.

Faix told WTAE: “They didn’t want me to hold him, they didn’t recommend it. So I finally got to hold him.”

Strawn’s biological sisters had helped him set up the surprise, and he said that they all “ugly cried.”

Mother and son ran the half marathon together before attending a cookout, where they “ugly cried” some more and talked.

“For the parents, who had to give up their children for whatever reason, don’t lose hope,” Faix stated.

Strawn and his wife plan to head back to Pittsburgh to celebrate one of his sister’s college graduation, and they also plan to have the family over for a summer cookout.

“It’s something you see in the movies. Everything was perfect,” Strawn stated.

