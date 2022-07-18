Teen Mom Charged With Felony After Disturbing Facebook Photo Of Her Child Sparks Outrage

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-10-08/study-confirms-rise-in-child-abuse-during-covid-pandemic

Alexis Breeden, 18, was charged with felony child abuse after she posted a picture of her child hanging from a hook on Facebook.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“I regret taking the picture, even putting him up there… I really do,” she said, adding that she loves her son to death, and is willing to do everything in her power to keep him healthy.

“All it was, was to be a joke. He was laughing…put it in his baby book,” she told CBS 6.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

She contacted the outlet in a bid to clarify things after she read messages on social media slamming her and her parenting.

“I didn’t do anything and I never will do anything to hurt my son. My son was not hurt at all,” she said.

She is allowed supervised contact with her son now, and she is confident that a judge will let her keep him when they hear her story.

“That would probably be the worst thing you could ever do is take a child from its mother,” she said, adding that she is worried because she knows the picture sparked a storm.

“I will be so nervous. I will be shaking every night because I mean it does, it looks like a horrible picture, but it’s not,” Breeden said.

Her arraignment is scheduled for November 13.

Sources: WTVR