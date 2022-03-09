Teen Mom Arrested After ‘Sickening’ Photo Shared To Facebook Sparks Outrage

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show child abuse has significantly increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. More on this here: https://www.usnews.com/news/health-news/articles/2021-10-08/study-confirms-rise-in-child-abuse-during-covid-pandemic

18-year-old Alexis Breeden of Spotsylvania County, Virginia, was arrested after a picture of her son hanging from a hook by his shirt was posted on Facebook.

The mother took the disturbing photo, which showed the kid hanging from the door frame by his shirt. The picture is believed to have been shared on Facebook by the boy’s father following an argument with Breeden.

A number of users who saw the picture shared it with the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

When a felony warrant was issued for Breeden’s arrest, she turned herself in.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Following a police visit to her home to check on the child, Breeden took to Facebook, writing: “They think this was immature and dumb of me but saw I was playing and no one needs to know everything going on because some of you aren't parents and no one knows the full story.”

Speaking to CBS 6, Sgt. James Konicki with the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office said: “We had it assigned to a criminal investigation detective through the child victim unit. When she responded, she did an investigation and found that it wasn't a nail, it was actually a planter hook that the child was hanging from. But the child was absolutely fine. The baby's father and mother had an argument and in retaliation the father posted this on Facebook to get the mother in trouble.”

Konicki stated that the child’s father was not involved in the alleged abuse.

Breeden is facing child abuse charges.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office released a statement regarding the case:

“The Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office was made aware of an image that was circulating on Facebook. The image was of a child that appeared to be suspended from a door frame and in distress. The photograph was immediately forwarded to the Sheriff's office Facebook page at which point the case was opened and an arrest made shortly after.

“Alexis Breeden, 18 years of age from Spotsylvania County was arrested and charged with one count of felony child abuse. The child was not injured during this incident and the photograph was posted on Facebook resulting in several Facebook complaints made to the Sheriff's Office. Detective Patte Harper with the Child Victim Unit investigated this case with the assistance of the Department of Social Services.

“Through the investigation it was found that the victim's father posted the photograph to get Ms. Breeden in trouble for retaliation after the two had an argument. The father wasn't involved at the time the photograph was taken and lives separately from the mother.”

Sources: Daily Mail