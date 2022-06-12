Teen School Shooting Victim Called Mom While She Was Dying, What Her Mom Heard Will Never Leave Her

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent mass shootings that have spurred a nationwide conversation about gun reform and how to better protect ourselves from active shooters.

In a school shooting in Kentucky teen Bailey Holt, 15, was killed. It is reported that she had called her parents after being shot, but unfortunately had lost the ability to talk.

"She called me and all I could hear was voices, chaos in the background," said her mother, Secret Holt, to WKRN.

"She couldn't say anything and I tried to call her name over and over and over and she never responded," the teen's mother added.

Soon after this call, Secret came to know about the shooting that had occurred at Marshall County High, where her eldest daughter went to school. She then reportedly ran toward the buses where the students were being taken to be kept safe.

She further said that she knew that something was wrong when she couldn’t find her daughter anywhere.

"We waited and waited for her to get off the buses and she never did," said Bailey's mother. "The principal at North Marshal came and got me, and took us outside and we got in a cop car and they took us to the fire department and told us what had happened."

Bailey was one of two students killed. The shooter, who is yet unnamed, is reportedly in police custody.

Jason, Bailey’s father, remembers dropping his daughter off at school the same morning.

"I took her to school and gave her a kiss and told her I love and she got out of the car," said Jason. Bailey's parents also described her to the "Today" show as "the best kid ever."

"She was an angel here on earth," said Jason. "She was a perfect angel."

"She loved everyone. She never had a harsh word to say about anything or anyone," her mother said.

"Even though she was 15, she had already decided her career was going to be a labor and delivery nurse," said Secret. "She helped others ... she was just so kind-hearted and the most amazing kid anybody could ever ask for. Her smile could light up the room."

"Whatever that kid had going through his mind, I don't know," she said. "But if he needed a friend, I know she would've been a friend to him and talked to him about anything he needed, because that's just the kind of person she was."

At this time, no motive for the shooting has been released, although the shooter’s step-sister’s post on Facebook claimed that he is "not a monster." Rather, she said, he is a bullied person whose parents had recently divorced.

Bailey’s mother says that she has been praying for the victims as well as the shooter.

"I don't know if I can go to court and see him. I just don't know if I can, but I want him to pay for everything he's done," she said. "I also want to pray for him, too, because I know he's probably having a hard time too, but he took our baby. He still took my baby from me."

The teen shooter is being held in a regional juvenile facility in Paducah.

Apart from the two students who died, 14 others were severely injured as they ran from the gunfire.

Source: Daily Mail / Featured Image: Pexels / Embedded Images: Pixabay, Pexels (2)