Teen Issues Terrifying Warning After Finding Flannel Shirt On Her Windshield In Parking Lot

Note: we are republishing this story, which originally made the news in February 2017, in light of recent reports that show a significant increase in human trafficking and abductions in America during the pandemic.

19-year-old Flint, Michigan resident, Ashley Hardacre was leaving work one February night when she noticed a flannel shirt tangled around her windshield wiper after getting into the driver’s seat.

When she noticed two cars idling near hers, she got suspicious. It was as if they were waiting for her.

She took to Facebook to recount the incident, warning others: “I got to my car and locked the doors behind me immediately as I always do and noticed that there was a blue flannel shirt on my windshield. Instead of trying to remove it, I drove away and rolled down her window at a safe location to pull the shirt off. At first I thought maybe someone had just thrown it on my car for some odd reason.”

“I used my windshield wipers to try to get them off but the shirt was completely wrapped around my wiper blade. I had seen posts lately about people finding things under their windshield wipers in the Burton/Flint area as an attempt to get girls out of their cars and distracted,” she added.

Because of the posts, she decided to drive to a safe spot before removing the shirt.

“I'm so glad my parents had informed me that it was happening in our area, I just never thought it would potentially happen to my car,” she concluded the post.

Her post got over 95,000 shares, prompting local police to investigate the incident.

Speaking to CBS News, Flint Township Police Detective Sergeant Brad Wangler said: “Nothing like this has ever happened before. There have been no other incidences like this. It’s kind of unknown as to what or why or who [did this].”

“It is something that you never expect that would ever happen to you or someone would ever try to harm you in any way, but I was just so shocked,” Hardacre told ABC12. “And now, I'm kind of past the scared, I'm more of - I want other people to know that it is, you know, something that can happen to them.”

In a September post, Flushing resident Miranda Dean shared on Facebook: “My mom's friend's daughter was at Walmart on court street by herself and she felt like she kept seeing the same guys throughout the store. After she paid for her stuff and was walking out the door, one of the guys that had been following her was behind her on the phone saying, ‘here she comes.’ She ran up to a worker when she realized what was happening.”

Michigan is among the top five human trafficking hot spots in America because of its proximity to the Canadian border and waterways.

