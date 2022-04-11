Teen Girl's Warning Goes Viral Online After She Discovers Flannel Shirt On Windshield

Note: we are republishing this story in light of recent reports that show a significant increase in human trafficking and abductions in America during the coronavirus pandemic.

19-year-old Ashley Hardacre had just finished her closing shift at the Genesee Valley Mall in Flint, Michigan, when she rushed through the dark parking lot and got into her car. Once inside, she noticed the blue flannel shirt thrown over her windshield and tucked under the wiper.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The situation didn’t feel right.

Recounting the incident, she wrote on Facebook: “There were two cars near me and one was running so I immediately felt uneasy and knew I couldn’t get out to get it off. Luckily, I knew better than to remove the shirt with cars around me so I drove over to a place where I was safe and quickly rolled down my window and got the shirt off.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

She told CBS News that her mother had cautioned her about people in the area tricking women into getting out of their cars in the dark.

“A lot of people think it is fake or it won’t happen to them. But you can never be too safe,” she said, adding that she’d posted the picture on Facebook as a warning to others.

She said, “It can happen to anyone.”

Her post was shared over 100,000 times, and got police attention.

Speaking to CBS News, Flint Township Police Department Detective Sgt. Brad Wangler said that they got in touch with Ashley after seeing her post and that they were reviewing parking lot surveillance video to see who left the shirt on her windshield.

Wangler stated that there hadn’t been similar incidents, but urged residents to be “vigilant.”

“If something doesn’t seem right, or the hairs on the back of your neck stand up,” he said, advising citizens to call 911 immediately. “But by all means, we need to know about this stuff when it happened.”

Ashley thanked her mother for the warning, and said that she planned to ask security to escort her to her car at night after work.

Sources: KTLA