Teen Gets Kicked Out Of Class Over Inappropriate Shirt, Dad Decides To Sue School District

Richard Penkoski, a street preacher from Tennessee running a ministry called Warriors for Christ, filed a lawsuit against the Overton County Schools after his daughter was kicked out of class because of her “Homosexuality is a sin” T-shirt.

The incident occurred in Livingston Academy in August.

The 15-year-old was sent to the principal's office and told that the shirt was “sexually connotative,” a violation of the school's dress code.

She defended herself, telling the principal that there was a “pro-homosexual symbol” on display in the classroom. According to the lawsuit, she was referring to the rainbow flag hanging in the classroom.

Penkoski filed the lawsuit earlier this month.

Penkoski’s daughter, identified as “B.A.P.” in the lawsuit, explained to the administrators that she couldn’t cover up her shirt, so she texted her parents about the issue.

The school principal explained to Penkoski that the word “homosexuality,” clearly visible on the shirt, was a sexual reference as it had the word “sex.”

The lawsuit claims that she was then forced to make a choice between “abandoning her religious beliefs” or “following her personal convictions.” She stated that being punished placed “substantial burden” on her.

Penkoski took a photo of his daughter in the shirt, then posted it on Twitter on August 26 with the caption: “My 15 year old was thrown out of school for the day for wearing this shirt. #lgbt wants to trample on your #freespeech rights while they cry for special rights.”

On September 19, he tweeted: “There are some educated people who support the lgbt!! While some don't agree with the shirt my daughter wore they understand she has a constitutional right to wear it. Her rights don't end where your feelings begin.”

The lawsuit claims that the incident was a violation of her First and Fourteenth Amendment rights to free speech and freedom of religion.

The suit also claims that the protections granted by Tennessee's Religious Freedom Restoration Act were also violated.

