Teen Gangbanger Leaves Cop Permanently Confined To Wheelchair With Brain Damage, Gets Lenient Sentence

Note: we are republishing this story amid the surge in violent crime America is currently facing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York cops and a detective’s wife were left outraged after a judge sentenced a teen to 1⅓ to 4 years in prison for dragging the NYPD detective for several blocks – leaving the detective permanently confined to a wheelchair.

A month after Justin Murrell was acquitted of attempted murder and convicted on an assault charge, Detective Dalsh Veve’s colleagues and family were once again let down when Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Ruth Shillingford only handed down a fraction of the 10-year sentence Murrell faced.

Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch said of the sentencing: “[The judge] spit on every shield on every chest in this city. She spit on our hero.”

Before sentencing, Veve’s wife pleaded with the judge to impose the maximum sentence on the teen, whose actions had left her husband brain-damaged and unable to recognize his family at times. She was speaking on behalf of her husband, who was in attendance but unable to address the court.

Esther Veve stated: “Eighteen months later, we are still trying to put the pieces of our life together. There have been moments when he can’t recognize his little [4-year-old] girl and you can imagine how that breaks our hearts.”

Prosecutors told the court that Veve will never fully recover from his wounds.

In her emotionally charged victim statement, she continued: “I’m speaking now because my husband is not able to speak for himself. I speak for him and our daughter.”

Shillingford, unfortunately, wasn’t swayed by her words, and handed down the light sentence partly because Murrell, an alleged Crips member with 11 prior legal run-ins, was 15 when the incident occurred.

Law-enforcement officials were quick to slam the sentencing.

An irate Lynch said: “Tonight I ask the city to put their heads on their pillow … and think about our hero police officer Dalsh Veve, who will need help to put his head on the same pillow. To think about Esther Veve, whose life is changed and now she finds out she won’t hear justice. This is wrong and there’s no nice way to say it.”

Michael Palladino, Detectives’ Endowment Association President, also aired his outrage: “What I witnessed in court today is a clear example of how a defective law interferes with justice and how the court simply disregarded the risk and danger that cops face protecting the public. The no bail-no jail policy of our political leaders in this state should anger all cops and hard-working, law-abiding citizens of New York.”

A spokesman for the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office, Oren Yaniv, slammed the sentence as “regrettable,” adding: “This defendant had numerous contacts with the criminal justice system and was given numerous opportunities to get on the right path. Yet he has repeatedly proven that he has no regard for the rule of law and is a danger to society.”

One June 2017 night, the now 17-year-old was driving a stolen Honda Civic when Veve pulled him over for a routine check. As Veve approached the car, Murrell floored it, dragging Veve for three blocks as he desperately clung to the car.

The teen only spoke once in court during the sentencing hearing, declining to add anything to his attorney’s plead for mercy on account of his age.

