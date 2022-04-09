Teen Brothers Fatally Punch Then Spit On 59-Year-Old Man Who Declined To Give Them $1

59-year-old John Weed was at the Great Frederick Fair on Friday evening when he was approached by two teen brothers, aged 16 and 15.

Recounting the incident, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said: “I think it’s despicable, and it tells me a lot about how these young people view this person by the very fact after they had him on the ground they taunted and they spit on him. That to me shows hatred and disgust and despise.”

The two boys had asked Weed for $1, and minutes after he refused, the 15-year-old knocked him unconscious.

Weed was flown to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment, where he died on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the 15-year-old boy was charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment, and his 16-year-old brother was charged with second-degree assault.

While they were both charged as juveniles, prosecutors may request that they be tried as adults.

“There’s plenty of times where good people make bad decisions, but when they result in somebody’s death, you get punished,” Frederick County State’s Attorney Charlie Smith said.

Jenkins added: “They made an adult decision by doing what they did and ended up with a man losing his life, the sister losing a brother, whatever. They deserve the maximum penalty.”

The boys’ father pleaded with a judge on Monday, stating that the boys should be detained at home because they were just kids, but the judge ruled they remain in custody.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Great Frederick Fair said: "The Great Frederick Fair’s number one priority is the safety and security of our guests. To dispel rumors of the events of last night, while there was an assault, there was NO shooting and NO stabbing. The team of security and law enforcement was able to respond rapidly to control and contain the incident. The investigation into this incident remains active and any further information regarding the assault will be released from the Sheriff’s Office."

Sources: NBC Washington